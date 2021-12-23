"Hudson was just 12 weeks old the last time Amelie and Archie got to see him in person. Then COVID hit and the borders shut down," Anstead tells PEOPLE

Ant Anstead Reunites His 3 Kids for the First Time in More Than 2 Years: 'My Heart Is FULL'

Ant Anstead has all three of his kids together for the first time in over two years this Christmas — and he couldn't be happier.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42 — who shares son Hudson, 2, with ex Christina Haack, and daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his first wife Louise Herbert — finally has all of his children home for the holidays this year after COVID lockdowns canceled visits from his oldest two, who live in the U.K.

"Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn," the British-born TV host captioned an Instagram selfie of the foursome snuggled up on the couch at home with Hudson sitting in Amelie's lap. "My heart is FULL [heart emoji] Happy Christmas x x."

Hudson, Amelie and Archie have all reunited at Anstead's home in Laguna Beach, Calif. ahead of the holiday, he tells PEOPLE, and will be spending Christmas Day together as well.

The star went on to say that last year "was a very different Christmas" for him, with half of his family stuck across the pond. "It was just Hudson and me for the holidays," he says.

This year, he's keeping things casual and focusing on spending some quality time together.

"I am looking forward to midnight mass with my kids, and we have a very traditional British family meal planned on Christmas Day," Anstead explains.

"One of my fondest childhood memories was spent playing board games and I am looking forward to playing Pictionary, Monopoly and Guess Who with them on Christmas," he continues. "It will be a very low-key holiday filled with family."

While it's unclear if his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, will be a part of the festivities Anstead told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that "there are plans" for them to spend time together, however, nothing is set in stone because they are "both very busy."

Last month, Zellweger, 52, joined Anstead and Hudson for Thanksgiving, which they spent in New Orleans, where Zellweger was filming a new movie.

The couple took Hudson to a New Orleans Saints football game, where the automotive expert snapped a sweet photo of the actress holding his son as they cheered on the home team.

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Zellweger also loves getting to know Hudson.