Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Spotted Attending Birthday Party Together at Calif. Winery

The British TV host and the Oscar-winning actress met on the set of Anstead's Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in early June, and began dating shortly after

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have been enjoying some quality time with friends around their home state of California!

The Radford Returns star, 42, and the Thing About Pam actress, 52, were spotted on Saturday attending a birthday party at a winery in Temecula, Calif., and even donned some fun party hats. Throughout the day, the group took a party bus to several different wineries around the town, which is one of California's wine regions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A proud Texas native, Zellweger wore an orange University of Texas baseball cap under her party hat along with a black jacket, while Anstead paired his black t-shirt and jeans with some star-shaped party glasses.

The pair, who met on the set of Anstead's Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in early June and began dating shortly thereafter, have been getting closer and spending more time with each others' loved ones as of late.

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Over Christmas, Zellweger met Anstead's two older children — daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, who live in England with their mom and Anstead's first wife, Louise Storey — in person for the first time while they were in Laguna Beach for the holiday.

"It was great. I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together," Anstead told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, explaining that Amelie and Archie hadn't been able to visit the U.S. for over two years due to COVID restrictions. "Of course, everybody got on famously. It's really nice."

Anstead also shared that he was thrilled to see that Amelie and Zellweger had an immediate bond.

"She and Ren really hit it off. Just as two girls," he shared of his firstborn before gushing: "Amelie's amazing because she's so talented, and funny, and she has this strand of kindness just running through her. She's just this really kind, solid human."

RELATED VIDEO: Ant Anstead Is 'Grateful' for Meeting Renée Zellweger on New Show: 'Amazing Things Happen'

The TV host also shares son Hudson, 2, with his second ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Haack, 38, and Zellweger has gotten to know the toddler well over the past year.

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," a southern California-based source told PEOPLE in September. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

Ant Anstead, renee zellweger Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Though Anstead said in October that he and Zellweger are not cohabitating quite yet, Zellweger did put her L.A. home on the market in late September, and it sold for $6.4 million less than a month later.

Back in June, Anstead shared exclusively with PEOPLE that he had purchased a home for himself in Laguna Beach, calling it "the house of my dreams." He found the property — which he's dubbed "Temple House" — after months of searching for a place with a view of the ocean that would work for his new life as a single dad after finalizing his divorce with Haack.