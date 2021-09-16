The British TV host and the Oscar-winning actress got together in June after meeting on the set of Anstead's show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Go Instagram Official After 3 Months of Dating

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have made things Instagram official!

The British TV host, 42, and the Academy Award-winning actress, 52, who have been dating since June, made their debut on the social media platform on Thursday morning, after the father of three shared a sweet, black-and-white selfie of them together.

Anstead didn't include a caption, but several of his famous friends shared their support in the comments, including his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host, Cristy Lee, who was there when the couple first met. "You two," she wrote, alongside a smiley face and heart emoji.

Anstead's former Wheeler Dealers co-host, Mike Brewer, commented, "Boom," with an explosion emoji and a heart emoji. Tarek El Moussa, who was previously married to Anstead's ex Christina Haack and co-parented with Anstead while they were together, also liked the post.

This is the first time Anstead has shared a peek at his new romance on social media, as the pair have been incredibly private since their relationship began. (Zellweger does not have any social media profiles.)

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," the father of three told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Instead, Anstead said, he and Zellweger are focusing on simply taking things "one day at a time."

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship broke in late June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the former Wheeler Dealers host had finalized his divorce from Haack, with whom he shares son Hudson, 2. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage.

Anstead and Zellweger met on the set of Joyride in early June, when she was a guest star. In Zellweger's episode, which premiered in August on Discovery+, the longtime automobile builder worked side by side with the actress to restore two vintage cars as surprise gifts for Jerome and Jerald, brothers who acted as caregivers to Zellweger's late publicist Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS.

After news of their romance broke, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger and Anstead bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the source added.

The couple made their first public appearance together at a gala event for Radford Motors in Santa Ana, California on Aug. 7.

"They are getting pretty serious about each other," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days later. "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other."

The Judy actress has also gotten to know Anstead's youngest son Hudson during their time together.