The exes are making the most of their first holiday after finalizing their divorce in June

Ant Anstead Races Cars with His Older Kids While Christina Haack Heads to Nashville with Son Hudson

Exes Ant Anstead and Christina Haack are making the most of the holiday season with their kids on different sides of the country.

Anstead, 42, took his two older children — daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, whom he shares with his first wife Louise Herbert — race car driving in Arizona. He posted a 13-minute Instagram video of him and his teenagers taking turns getting behind the wheel at Radford Racing School.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star revealed that Archie "had never really driven a car before" his time on the racetrack while his sister appeared to be a more experienced driver. "My little lady is a bada--," he said in the clip as Amelie whipped around the course's turns.

Anstead's ex-wife, Haack, also shared on social media about her holiday travel.

The HGTV star, 38, posted a sweet picture of her fiancé Josh Hall carrying her son, Hudson, 2 —whom she shares with Anstead — through the airport. She captioned the image, "Tennessee for a week with the family ❤️ to ring in the New Year!"

Haack purchased the farmhouse near Nashville as a second home earlier this year. "I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she told PEOPLE in May. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

The exes also celebrated Christmas with separate festivities with their kids.

Haack shared a photo of herself posing with her fiancé and her two older children, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, whom she shares with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as Hudson in front of their Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night," she wrote alongside the adorable image for Christmas Eve.

Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Celebrate Christmas Eve With The Family Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Anstead was thrilled to have all three of his kids together for the first time in over two years due to the COVID lockdowns preventing his older children from traveling from the U.K.

Ant Anstead Instagram Credit: Ant Anstead Instagram

The British-born TV host, who is currently dating Renee Zellweger, reunited with Amelie, Archie, and Hudson earlier in the week for a movie night at his home in Laguna Beach, CA.