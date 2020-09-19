Christina revealed she and Ant had ended their relationship after less than two years of marriage in an Instagram post on Friday night

Ant Anstead Praised 'Your Beautiful Mummy' in Birthday Post for Son Before Split from Christina

Christina and Ant Anstead are parting ways after less than two years of marriage, Christina revealed on Friday night — but Ant had some kind words for his wife less than two weeks earlier.

In a September 6 Instagram post celebrating their son Hudson London's first birthday, Ant wrote, "You are our miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy and this Brit dad! We love you so much! Today we celebrate you!" He added a smiling emoji with hearts beside "mummy," referring to the HGTV star.

The Wheeler Dealers host, 41, went on to say that Hudson's arrival in September 2019 was "written in the stars," explaining his birthday falls write between his and Christina's children from their previous marriages. (Christina, 37, shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5, with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and Ant shares Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Herbert.)

The sweet message was shared alongside a gallery of photos and videos of Hudson including some from what looks like a father-son birthday celebration at the beach. Christina doesn't appear in the beach snaps, but liked the post and is pictured in several throwback photos of their blended family.

A week later, he shared photos and video from another solo outing at the beach with "Hudzo."

The Christina on the Coast star also shared a birthday gallery with photos of Hudson on his own and with Taylor and Brayden.

Ant had previously been open about having a trying summer. He was separated from his two older kids, who live primarily in the U.K., by coronavirus travel restrictions, and revealed he was struggling with his relationship to social media.

In August, Ant announced he would be taking a break from Instagram, calling it "toxic" and admitting that he had recently blocked "over 100 people."

He made his decision to take a hiatus shortly after an unpleasant interaction with a commenter on an Instagram post about El Moussa's engagement to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July. After Ant congratulated his wife's ex-husband, the user deemed the amicable exchange the "weirdest relationship ever" and Ant clapped back.

Anstead gave up his social media detox however when he was finally able to visit his children in the U.K. On the two week-plus stay he shared a series of photos of the three of them snuggling, hiking and enjoying some tea and dinners out.

Christina announced she and Ant had split via Instagram on Friday night.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."