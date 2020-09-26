Ant Anstead 'Never Gave Up' on Relationship with Ex Christina: 'I Pray Her Decision Brings Her Happiness'

Hours after ex Christina Anstead spoke out about their separation, Ant Anstead has shared a new statement about their relationship.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, wrote on Instagram Saturday, along with a black-and-white photo of him and Christina.

"I never gave up on us," Ant said. "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

The pair tied the knot in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018, and welcomed their first child, son Hudson London, in September 2019.

Ant has two children from his previous marriage: a daughter, Amelie, 16, and son, Archie, 14. Christina, 37, shares Taylor and son Brayden, 5, with her ex and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa.

On Sept. 18, the mother of three announced their split on Instagram. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," she said.

Then on Saturday, Christina opened up about her life post-split.

"I never thought about being on tv. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss... So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition. I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to Tv," she wrote on Instagram.

"Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing. I live in a state of anxiousness and I'm so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I'm used to. This can be good and bad. And it's one of the things I'm working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet," Christina continued.

"Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it's provided, the experiences, the friends I've made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," the HGTV star shared.

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed," the Christina on the Coast designer said.