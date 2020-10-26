Ant Anstead Says He's Lost 23 Lbs. amid Split from Christina: 'I Will Get It Back On'

Ant Anstead has been losing some weight amid his split from his wife of less than two years, Christina.

On Monday, the Wheelers Dealers host, 41, revealed that he's dropped around "23 lbs." after a follower commented on his latest Instagram post that he looked "thinner" in the photo.

The comment came after Ant shared a shot of himself on set while wearing a backward baseball cap and fake tattoo sleeves. He captioned the picture, "Apparently they call this 'work'.....🤘🏼."

"Don’t worry I will get it back on 💪🏼 🐷 x," Ant told the fan of his weight loss.

When another noted that the British star "lost so much weight" and advised him to "stay happy and look to the future," Ant assuringly replied, "😕 it’s going straight back on 🍩🍪🧁🍰🍔🌭🍕🐷."

Ant also joked about the faux tattoos he was sporting in the photo. After a fan told Anstead that he "should get real tatted sleeves," the TV presenter wrote back, "😂😂 I’m a little way off the mid life crisis... x."

News of Ant and Christina's breakup came on September 18, when the HGTV star, 37, posted a statement to her Instagram: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair, who also co-starred on her show Christina on the Coast, began dating in the fall of 2017, tied the knot in December 2018, and welcomed son Hudson London, 1, in September 2019.

Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also dad to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage.

Ant first opened up about the split on September 26, when he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Christina on Instagram alongside a statement: "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness."

Recently, Ant revealed that he participated in a "Breakup Recovery" course — a five-week program from a brand called Create the Love, which was founded by "human connection specialist" Mark Groves.

According to its website, the brand offers courses, retreats, coaching and a podcast to help people "design the life and love [they’ve] longed for." The breakup recovery course, specifically, is designed to help people "move from hurting > healing > thriving" in five weeks.