Ant Anstead Is Like an 'Excited Schoolboy' Planning Remodel of Post-Split Home: 'Bring It On'

Ant Anstead can't contain his excitement as he gears up for his home overhaul.

On Wednesday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, announced the plans he has to remodel his new Laguna Beach, Calif. property, sharing a photo on Instagram of himself looking at the design plans.

"This is NOT a drill…. I have actual plans in my actual hands for the upcoming Temple remodel! 😱," he shared in the caption, using the nickname he's given the place, Temple House. "I'm like an excited schoolboy with all the cool and creative things I want to do with my home!"

The British-born automotive expert and TV personality continued, "The hardest part will be preserving the heart and soul of this historic home! Something I am good at with cars but have only done a few times with homes. My mind is spinning with cool and creative ideas. Bring It On."

Anstead later revealed to his Instagram followers that he was feeling "grateful" for the peace he finds in the home. "No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy," he wrote.

"I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did! Oh, and speaking of bonkers, wait till you see what I'm gonna do with Temple home!" he continued in his post. The caption accompanied a video showing off the spectacular sunset view from his living room with soft music playing in the background.

Anstead previously admitted to PEOPLE that spending 10 months in the tiny apartment he rented immediately after moving out of the family home he shared with Haack, was a blessing in disguise.

"I was looking for a house quite quickly [after the split], probably after three or four months, because I felt displaced, I felt homeless," he said. "But for whatever reason, it just didn't work. And I think now, looking back with the benefit of the last nine or 10 months, I've realized that actually, being held in that really simple space, not only has it meant I've ended up with the Temple House, the house of my dreams, but it's actually meant that I simplified my life. I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health."

He continued: "All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Anstead is also feeling "really grateful" to spend time at his home with his new girlfriend, Renee Zellweger, 52. The pair met on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June and began dating shortly thereafter.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," he told host Jeremy Parsons on a recent episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!) "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating." He and the Oscar-winning actress made their relationship Instagram official in September.

The father of three continued, "I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."

The Judy actress has also gotten to know Anstead's youngest son Hudson during their time together.