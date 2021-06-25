Ant Anstead Says Home Is a 'Sanctuary' from 'Bonkers' Life amid News He's Dating Renée Zellweger

The British-born car expert and TV host, who PEOPLE confirmed is seeing the Oscar-winning actress after they met on the set of his new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, shared a video from his new Laguna Beach, Calif., home to Instagram on Friday.

"No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy," he wrote, referencing the nickname, "The Temple," he's given his new place, which he shares with his and Haack's son Hudson, 21 months.

Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead Reneé Zellweger (L); Ant Anstead | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

He continued, "I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did! Oh, and speaking of bonkers, wait till you see what I'm gonna do with Temple home!" The caption accompanies a video showing off the spectacular sunset view from his living room with soft music playing in the background.

Anstead shared the news of his new home purchase exclusively with PEOPLE earlier this month, calling it "the house of my dreams." He found the property after months of searching for a place with a view of the ocean that would work for his new life as a single dad.

Ant Anstead Credit: Courtesy of Ant Anstead

"I probably looked at well over 30 houses," the Wheeler Dealers star told PEOPLE exclusively of his months-long house hunt, sharing that he actually toured what would become his new home back in February, and he and Hudson immediately connected with it - but it went off the market before he could make an offer.

"I was heartbroken when it was no longer available, and I kept going into other houses comparing it to the one I loved," he says. "In fact, I began calling it the Temple House, because it feels like a temple for me. So I kept saying to my realtor, 'It's nice, but it's not the Temple House.' And then out of the blue, the seller just came back and was like, 'Okay. You can buy the house.'"

Anstead admits that spending the last 10 months in the tiny apartment he rented immediately after moving out of the family home he shared with Haack, was a blessing in disguise.

"I was looking for a house quite quickly [after the split], probably after three or four months, because I felt displaced, I felt homeless," he says. "But for whatever reason, it just didn't work. And I think now, looking back with the benefit of the last nine or 10 months, I've realized that actually, being held in that really simple space, not only does has it meant I've ended up with the Temple House, the house of my dreams, but it's actually meant that I simplified my life. I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health."

He continues: "All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Ant Anstead Credit: Courtesy of Ant Anstead