Ant Anstead in 5-week ‘Breakup Recovery’ Program amid Split from Christina: ‘Been a Lifeline’

Ant Anstead has been working on himself since his split from his wife of less than two years, Christina.

On Sunday, the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, shared a post to his Instagram Story revealing that he has been participating in a “Breakup Recovery” course — a five-week program from a brand called Create the Love, which was founded by "human connection specialist" Mark Groves.

According to its website, the brand offers courses, retreats, coaching and a podcast to help people “design the life and love [they’ve] longed for.” The breakup recovery course, specifically, is designed to help people “move from hurting > healing > thriving” in five weeks.

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me!” the father of three wrote of the course, which involves daily videos, emails, exercises and worksheets. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!” he continued, sharing a swipe up link to the website.

In addition to his breakup recovery course and spending time with his little one, Ant has also posted about a three-day faith-based program he participated in recently, called Rise Up Kings.

The website describes that program as “A 3-day experiential event designed to re-ignite the power, passion & energy inside you… This is a brotherhood of successful businessmen who want to take their faith, family, fitness & finances to the next level, while keeping God at the center of their life.”

Ant wrote about his experience on Instagram: “Thank you @skylarlewis for an eye-opening three days,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of himself participating in the events — including some fitness challenges. “Intense. But awesome.”

News of Ant and Christina’s breakup came on September 18, when the HGTV star, 37, posted a statement to her Instagram: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair, who also co-starred on her show Christina on the Coast, began dating in the fall of 2017, tied the knot in December 2018, and welcomed son Hudson London, 1, in September 2019.

Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also dad to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage.

Ant first opened up about the split on September 26, when he shared a black-and-white photo of him and Christina to Instagram alongside a statement: “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness."

The British TV host has been spending lots of time with Hudson in the weeks since, sharing several photos of himself with his son at the beach and his auto shop. Earlier this month, Christina took her two older kids, Taylor and Brayden, on vacation to Nashville, Tennessee, while Ant stayed home with Hudson.

