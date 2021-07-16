"Have someone I would love you to meet," Ant Anstead wrote, appearing to reference Zellweger, whom he began dating in June

Ant Anstead Hints at Renée Zellweger Romance in Sweet Exchange with Former 'Breakup Recovery' Coach

Ant Anstead has a new very important person in his life.

The Wheeler Dealers host, who is currently dating Renée Zellweger, seemingly made a comment about their relationship during a sweet exchange on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Anstead, 42, posted a photograph of himself smiling while seated next to what appeared to be one of the Oscar-winning actress's dogs.

"Desert nights and doggies 💫," he captioned the happy snapshot. Anstead also responded to a comment from Mark Groves, the founder of the five-week "Breakup Recovery" course, which Anstead participated in last year following his split from his ex, HGTV star Christina Haack.

"Can't wait to hang again soon brother!" Groves commented.

"@createthelove same here friend! When you guys next in Cali! Have someone I would love you to meet xx," Anstead replied, seemingly referring to Zellweger.

Ant Anstead Ant Anstead | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

In another exchange with a fan in his comments, Anstead shared that the big smile on his face wasn't because of his new relationship.

"Is that big smile due to a new love????" the fan wrote in a supportive comment.

"Nope. That's self love," he replied.

renee zellweger and ant anstead Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead | Credit: Vera Anderson/Wireimage; Michael Kovac/getty

Anstead opened up about the five-week program from Create the Love, which was founded by Groves, a "human connection specialist."

According to its website, the brand offers courses, retreats, coaching and a podcast to help people "design the life and love [they've] longed for." The breakup recovery course, specifically, is designed to help people "move from hurting > healing > thriving."

"I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me!" Anstead wrote of the course, which involves daily videos, emails, exercises and worksheets. "If anyone out there needs this DO IT!" he continued, sharing a swipe-up link to the website.

PEOPLE confirmed Anstead and Zellweger were dating in late June. The pair met earlier that month after she appeared on his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

RELATED VIDEO: Ant Anstead Says He 'Walked Away Completely' from Family Home With Christina Haack After Split

Just days before PEOPLE confirmed their relationship, Anstead finalized his divorce from Haack, 37.

Meanwhile, Haack is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Joshua Hall, an Austin-based realtor whom she recently revealed she's been dating for four months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anstead and the Flip or Flop star tied the knot in 2018, and they share son Hudson London, 22 months. Anstead also shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with his first wife Louise, 40.