Ant Anstead Hid 2 Photos of Him Kissing Girlfriend Renee Zellweger in His Anniversary Post for Her

Ant Anstead's anniversary post for Renée Zellweger included two hidden images.

On Sunday, the Radford Reborn star, 44, celebrated the sweet milestone by sharing an Instagram tribute to his award-winning actress girlfriend, 54. The post was a video that at first glance appeared to be a still photo of the two holding hands during a walk outdoors.

Stare long enough though, and viewers could catch a glimpse of two pictures of the couple kissing (above and below) flashing briefly on screen near the end.

"Two years of magic," Anstead wrote in the caption.

While the couple has kept their relationship relatively private since going Instagram official in early September 2021, Anstead has been known to give fans subtle peeks into his romance with Zellweger through his social media posts.

The Easter eggs began when Anstead went on a holiday trip to the U.K. with his 3-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

In one post, eagle-eyed fans pointed out the actress in the background of a photo of Hudson learning how to play cricket. Zellweger was wearing her favorite — highly recognizable — orange University of Texas baseball hat.

"It's merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports," Anstead captioned the post, with one user noting in the comment section, "Renée meeting the family."

In a different post from the same trip, another user noticed the actress makes a brief cameo in a video of a "woodland walk" Anstead took with his two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16.

"Renée for the Holiday win!! 😍 Recognize that cap always," the follower wrote, referring to the same orange hat.

Anstead continued the subtle nods to his girlfriend during the holiday season by sharing an image of his Christmas tree adorned with British and Norwegian flags tucked into its branches. The flags were an homage to Anstead's home country and the heritage of Zellweger, whose mom grew up in Norway.

The Celebrity IOU Joyride host also confirmed to a social media commenter that he spent Thanksgiving with Zellweger, even though she was not pictured in the series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona, in early December.

He hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona which is a magical place I cannot recommend enough! So much to be thankful for 🥰 x" and responded to the fan in his comments who asked if there were any snaps of him and his "romantic partner" from the trip. Anstead wrote back that they took "so many" photos together.

Anstead opened up about the private nature of their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE in September 2021.

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he said. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about."