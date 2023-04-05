Ant Anstead Gushes Over Girlfriend Renee Zellweger's Music Video Debut: 'Beautiful and Talented Genius'

Anstead met the award-winning actress on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in spring 2021 and they began dating in June of that year

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 5, 2023 11:43 AM
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Photo: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead is praising girlfriend Renée Zellweger for her musical talent.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 44, took to Instagram to share with his nearly half a million followers his thoughts on the Oscar-winning actress' music video debut "Two Steps" with C M Talkington.

In the clip, Anstead showed himself walking up to a large TV screen on the wall playing the music video, which featured Zellweger strumming a guitar on a couch and singing outdoors on a ranch with Talkington. He also posted a still shot of Zellweger in the music video, wearing a brown hat and white sweater as she smiled and played.

"Ren….. you are utterly brilliant!," Anstead gushed in the caption for the video. "A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know."

"When an old friend called…. She answered and delivered!," he added, referring to Talkington, a filmmaker who collaborated with Zellweger on the indie movie Love and a .45. He also asked his followers to "please go watch the video."

Anstead met the award-winning actress on the set of Joyride in Spring 2021. PEOPLE confirmed their romance began in June 2021, with a source saying in July that "Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself."

In March, an entertainment news source told PEOPLE, "Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her." The source added that the British car expert could be leaning towards proposing soon, but "Ant doesn't want to rush things."

The couple of nearly two years have been living together at Anstead's home, which he dubbed Temple House, in Laguna Beach, California, where they often spend quality time with Anstead's 3-year-old son, Hudson — whom he shares with his ex, HGTV star Christina Hall.

RELATED Video: Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

Despite maintaining busy schedules, both Anstead and Zellweger "very much prioritize Hudson," the source told PEOPLE. "They want him to be happy and comfortable."

Their "quiet family life" away from the spotlight is something they both really enjoy, the source added. "They spend a lot of time at home. It's a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anstead has not been shy about showering the actress with praise or expressing his love for her on social media. Last month, he wrote in a sweet Valentine's Day post that "today is reserved for Ren."

"Renée has so many amazing qualities," another source told PEOPLE. "Ant loves that she is very private. She couldn't care less about social media. She has integrity and class. She's kind of old school."

Related Articles
Spring Porch and Outdoor Decor
The Best Outdoor Decor for Spring on Sale Right Now at Amazon —  All Under $30
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford during the Haute Living Celebrates Cindy Crawford With OMEGA at Nobu Malibu on November 03, 2022 in Malibu, California.
Cindy Crawford Says She and Husband Rande Gerber Have 'More Traditional' Roles at Home [Exclusive]
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher Relists Iconic Malibu Mansion with a $10 Million Price Cut for $75 Million — See Inside!
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Glimpse Inside Her California Home with a Cozy Fireplace and Sunset Views
Angela Lansbury's longtime L.A. home hitting the market
Angela Lansbury's Longtime Home Listed for $4.5M 6 Months After Her Death — See Inside
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Sante Fe, NM
HGTV's 2023 Smart Home Is Here! Get a First Look at the Stunning Desert House — Plus, How to Win It
Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan Tout
This Lasko Floor Fan 'Drastically' Changes a Room's Air Temperature, and It's 30% Off at Amazon
Kenmore DS4095 Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum Tout
The Quietest Vacuum We Tested Is on Sale with Double Discounts at Amazon Right Now
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A Dyson Animal Vacuum That 'Outperforms' Its Competitors Is Quietly on Sale at Amazon
Wayfair 6-Piece Table Set Set TOUT
This 6-Piece Patio Garden Set Is 'Comfortable' and 'Easy to Assemble,' and It's 52% Off — for the Next 30 Hours
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Brad Pitt's $40M Former L.A. Home Had a Massive, Heart-Shaped Swimming Pool When He Bought It [Exclusive]
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Shakira Moves from Barcelona to Miami with Children Sasha and Milan amid Separation: 'A New Chapter'
Smart Design Over The Door Organizer for Storage
The Amount of Space This Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer Saves Is 'Priceless,' and It's on Sale
Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented
This Top-Rated Yankee Candle Truly Smells Like a 'Warm Summer Night' — and It's on Sale for Only $15
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
More Than 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Bought This Roomba That 'Attacks Dirt' with 'Ferocity' Last Month
Avaspot Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer Drawer
This Cabinet Organizer That 'Solved a Clutter Issue' Is Just $26 at Amazon