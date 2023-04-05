Ant Anstead Gushes Over Girlfriend Renee Zellweger's Music Video Debut: 'Beautiful and Talented Genius'

Ant Anstead is praising girlfriend Renée Zellweger for her musical talent.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 44, took to Instagram to share with his nearly half a million followers his thoughts on the Oscar-winning actress' music video debut "Two Steps" with C M Talkington.

In the clip, Anstead showed himself walking up to a large TV screen on the wall playing the music video, which featured Zellweger strumming a guitar on a couch and singing outdoors on a ranch with Talkington. He also posted a still shot of Zellweger in the music video, wearing a brown hat and white sweater as she smiled and played.

"Ren….. you are utterly brilliant!," Anstead gushed in the caption for the video. "A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know."

"When an old friend called…. She answered and delivered!," he added, referring to Talkington, a filmmaker who collaborated with Zellweger on the indie movie Love and a .45. He also asked his followers to "please go watch the video."

Anstead met the award-winning actress on the set of Joyride in Spring 2021. PEOPLE confirmed their romance began in June 2021, with a source saying in July that "Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself."

In March, an entertainment news source told PEOPLE, "Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her." The source added that the British car expert could be leaning towards proposing soon, but "Ant doesn't want to rush things."

The couple of nearly two years have been living together at Anstead's home, which he dubbed Temple House, in Laguna Beach, California, where they often spend quality time with Anstead's 3-year-old son, Hudson — whom he shares with his ex, HGTV star Christina Hall.

RELATED Video: Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

Despite maintaining busy schedules, both Anstead and Zellweger "very much prioritize Hudson," the source told PEOPLE. "They want him to be happy and comfortable."

Their "quiet family life" away from the spotlight is something they both really enjoy, the source added. "They spend a lot of time at home. It's a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anstead has not been shy about showering the actress with praise or expressing his love for her on social media. Last month, he wrote in a sweet Valentine's Day post that "today is reserved for Ren."

"Renée has so many amazing qualities," another source told PEOPLE. "Ant loves that she is very private. She couldn't care less about social media. She has integrity and class. She's kind of old school."