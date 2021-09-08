The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host says he is simply taking things "one day at a time" with his Oscar winner girlfriend

Since meeting on the set of his new show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have been incredibly private when it comes to their romantic relationship.

The British car expert, 42, and the Academy Award-winning actress, 52, have been dating since June, but have rarely spoken publicly about their romance. Now, Anstead is sharing why.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Renee and my relationship is something that's really private," the father of three tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Instead, Anstead says, he and Zellweger are focusing on simply taking things "one day at a time."

ant anstead Credit: Rod Foster

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship broke in late June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the former Wheeler Dealers host had finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, with whom he shares son Hudson, 2. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage.

In Zellweger's episode of Joyride, which premiered in August on Discovery+, the longtime automobile builder worked side by side with the actress to restore two vintage cars as surprise gifts for Jerome and Jerald, brothers who acted as caregivers to Zellweger's late publicist Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS.

Ant Anstead - Renee Zellweger Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

After news of their romance broke, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger and Anstead bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

RELATED VIDEO: Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spotted Sharing a Romantic Kiss as He Lifts Her in His Arms

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the source added.

The couple made their first public appearance together at a gala event for Radford Motors in Santa Ana, California on Aug. 7.

renee zellweger and ant anstead Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger (R) pictured with guests Lydia and Doug McLaughlin

"They are getting pretty serious about each other," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days later. "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other."

The Judy actress has also gotten to know Anstead's youngest son Hudson during their time together.