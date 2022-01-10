Ant Anstead's First Wife Louise Remarries: 'I Wish Them a Lifetime Full of Happiness'

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star split from his first wife and mother of his two oldest children in 2017, after 22 years together

Ant Anstead's ex-wife, Louise Storey, has remarried — and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star couldn't be happier for her.

"We spent 22 years together from teenagers to adults and to this day remain very close friends and we stay in regular contact. Almost daily," Anstead, 42, says of the mother of his two oldest children, daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15. (He also shares son Hudson London, 2, with his second ex-wife, Christina Haack.)

"We have two amazing kids together who we are incredibly proud of and we will forever be family," Anstead continues. "I wish them a lifetime full of happiness."

Anstead and Storey, who had previously gone by Louise Herbert but is now using her new married name, split in 2017. She recently tied the knot once again in a tropical beachfront ceremony, according to social media posts shared by her and Anstead's daughter, Amelie.

Amelie, who regularly features on her dad's Instagram and has a following of more than 16,000 herself, shared a gallery of pictures from her mom and new step-dad's nuptials.

"When in Rome," she captioned a series of photos, adding the clinking champagne glasses emoji. The photos show Amelie in a periwinkle bridesmaid dress, Amelie and Archie smiling with other wedding guests on the beach, Amelie and Louise taking a mirror selfie with their beach gear on, and Louise smiling up at her new husband at the altar.

"You were amazing and beautiful xxx I could not have been prouder to have you with me all the way xxx love you Amelie rose [rose emoji] xxx," Louise commented on Amelie's post.

After splitting from Louise, Anstead moved to the U.S. to film Wheeler Dealers, and began dating HGTV star Haack, 38, in October 2017.

They tied the knot more than a year later in a secret "winter wonderland" wedding at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. in December 2018, and welcomed Hudson together in September 2019 (Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa). Their blended family often made appearances on Haack's solo HGTV show, Christina on the Coast.

Haack announced that she and Anstead had split in September 2020, after less than two years of marriage, and an official divorce filing came in November 2020.

Anstead is currently in a relationship with Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger, 52. The pair began dating in June 2021, after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. They made their first public appearance as a couple in August and went Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

Though they are very private in their relationship, the pair are often spotted out and about in Laguna Beach, where Anstead purchased a home for himself and Hudson in 2021. He and Haack share custody of the toddler.