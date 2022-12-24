Ant Anstead Decorates Christmas Tree with Norwegian Flags in Nod to Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Heritage

The British TV host shared snaps of the unique decorations on his evergreen in an Instagram post on Thursday

Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE.

Published on December 24, 2022 04:27 PM
Photo: Ant Anstead/instagram

Ant Anstead is honoring his girlfriend Renee Zellweger's heritage this holiday season!

The Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a few snaps of his 3-year-old son Hudson decorating their Christmas tree on Instagram Thursday — but there were more than the usual baubles hanging on the branches.

In additional to the silver balls and red berries, British and Norwegian flags can be seen tucked into the tree. Anstead, who is English, not only honored his birth country, but also the heritage of his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, 53, whose mom grew up in Norway.

"Tis the season 🎄," Anstead wrote in the caption. "Having grown in the freezing UK I still find it wild that a California Christmas tree compliments a warm beach sunset!"

Alongside photos of Hudson — whom he shares with ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall — decorating the tree in front of a stunning sunset over the Pacific Ocean, he added: "Temple so cosy and festive, and Hudzo always the willing helper 🥰 x" Anstead nicknamed the home, his first after splitting from Hall, Temple House.

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Instagram

This isn't the first time Anstead has alluded to spending a holiday with Zellweger on his Instagram without actually sharing a snap of the star.

The couple, who met on Anstead's show Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021, also celebrated Thanksgiving together with a romantic trip to Sedona, Arizona.

Anstead showed off the stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons in an Instagram post. While Zellweger didn't appear in any of the photos, he did hint at her presence in the post's caption: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona which is a magical place I cannot recommend enough! So much to be thankful for 🥰 x," he wrote alongside the photos.

He also confirmed that the two took "so many" photos together in response to a fan's question of whether he got any snaps of him and his "romantic partner" during the trip.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Hudson has been at the center of a custody battle between Anstead and Hall.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on December 6, it was revealed that the exes reached a custody agreement on November 18 and will "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson.

Hall announced in September that she would no longer share her youngest son's photos on Instagram after it became a point of legal contention between her and Anstead. She has since only posted images in which his face can't be seen.

