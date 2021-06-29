Ant Anstead Chokes Up As He Lives His 'Boyhood Dream' of Driving Up Dangerous Pikes Peak

"I've watched this race for years, ever since I was a child in the U.K.," Ant Anstead said of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a route that's claimed 7 lives over the years

Ant Anstead is on top of the world — and it's not just because of his whirlwind romance with Renée Zellweger.

The British television personality, 42, shared with his Instagram followers that he achieved his "boyhood dream" of ascending the dangerous Pikes Peak in Colorado, the site of a century-old race that has claimed several lives over the years. "Bucket list ticked… nerd style," he captioned a video from the driver's seat of a custom Acura.

"Wow, I'm having one of those boyhood dream moments again," Anstead said in a selfie video. "Because I've just landed at the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado."

He explained the significance of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (a.k.a. The Race to the Clouds), which is in its 99th year. The race takes place on a 12.42-mile track, featuring 156 turns and a 4,720-ft climb to the finish line, which is at 14,115 feet elevation, according to the website.

With the mental and physical toll of the elevation, in addition to the narrow mountainside road, the race has been associated with seven deaths over the years. Last year's race was cancelled, after motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne died in a crash the year before, just 20 yards before the finish line.

"I've watched this race for years, ever since I was a child in the U.K.," Anstead continued. "I have this kind of overwhelming glow inside me, because this felt impossible. This felt like an impossible dream for a British car fan, growing up in the U.K."

"I'm kind of having a moment, because I'm sat in the car at the top of the hill," he said. "It's super high. I never really took into account the amount of impact that the altitude would have. In fact, I've packed four canisters of oxygen to make sure that I stay with it. But it was really amazing to take this car around those tight bends up the hill, with the spectators waving, and knowing that the edge was right there."

Anstead started to get noticeably choked up as he concluded the video. "So, I'm just having a really cool minute," he said. "As a British car boy, sat here now at the top of Pike's Peak, saying that I did it. And that's really cool... Told you I was a nerd."

The Wheeler Dealers host posed in front of the gold Acura, which featured his name above the driver's side door. He also got some tips from racer Tanner Foust, who ended up winning in his class later that day, before they celebrated with pancakes.

Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead Reneé Zellweger (L); Ant Anstead | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

On June 24, PEOPLE confirmed that Anstead and Zellweger, 52, are dating. The pair hit it off when they worked together earlier this month on his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.