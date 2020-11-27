Ant Anstead Celebrates Thanksgiving With Son Hudson, 1, amid Divorce from Christina Anstead

"I have so very much to be grateful for," Ant Anstead posted along with photos of the couple's son

Ant and Christina Anstead did Thanksgiving separately this year.

A source tells PEOPLE that the father of three spent the day with son Hudson London, 1, whom he shares with the HGTV star. "Ant and Hudson will be celebrating outdoors with friends at a traditional Thanksgiving celebration, in between Hudson’s afternoon nap," the source shares.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Staying true to his British roots, where they don't celebrate the American holiday, the Wheelers Dealers star brought a "traditional British dish" to dinner, the source adds.

Anstead posted adorable photos on social media on Thursday from the dinner and from a sweet Thanksgiving boat ride with his little guy.

“To all my American friends and family.... Happy Thanksgiving!" he wrote. "I have so very much to be grateful for ❤️🙏🏻 x”

Ant, 41, and Christina, 37, welcomed Hudson in September 2019. Ant has two children from his previous marriage: a daughter, Amelie, 17, and son, Archie, 14. Christina shares Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her ex and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa.

The Christina on the Coast star announced that she and Ant had split after less than two years of marriage via an Instagram post in September.

Image zoom Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

PEOPLE confirmed in early November that Christina had officially filed for divorce and, shortly after, filed for joint legal and physical custody of Hudson.

Image zoom Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

In September, a source shared with PEOPLE that Christina and Ant had been struggling with their relationship for a year — since the birth of Hudson. “After the baby, they started having conflicts,” the source said.

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead with their children | Credit: Ant Anstead Instagram

Despite her full house, the source said, the designer was left feeling “lonely and unhappy” with her home life. “Christina found it difficult to balance everything” and “their marriage was struggling.”

And though things may be tough right now, the source said, Christina is remaining optimistic about her future: “She never expected to get a divorce. But she is doing okay and focusing on the kids.”

Image zoom Christina Anstead and her kids | Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina later reflected on the fallout from the separation.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs,” she wrote, adding that “instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to use look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

“So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed,” Christina added. “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Image zoom Credit: Ant Anstead/ Instagram

Just a few hours after Christina's post, Ant shared his thoughts on social media as well.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, wrote on Instagram Saturday, along with a black-and-white photo of him and Christina.

"I never gave up on us," Ant said. "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

In October, Ant revealed that he had been taking part in a "breakup recovering" program — a five-week course from a brand called Create the Love, which was founded by "human connection specialist" Mark Groves.

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me!” he wrote of the course, which involves daily videos, emails, exercises and worksheets. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!” he continued.