Ant Anstead Celebrates Wife Christina Ahead of Flip or Flop Premiere: 'Proud Hubby'

Ant Anstead is so proud of wife Christina Anstead.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, shared screenshots of an article that reported high ratings for Christina’s newly-launched solo show Christina on the Coast.

According to the article, the HGTV show had more than 12 million viewers throughout the season, and the finale scored a 14% increase in ratings over the season average.

“I’m just gonna leave this here…” Ant captioned the screenshots, adding the hashtag “#proudhubby.”

Ant’s post came one day before the premiere of the new season of Christina’s other HGTV show Flip or Flop, which she filmed alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

After her split with El Moussa, Christina, 36, married Ant in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018. The happy couple is currently expecting their first child together, and celebrated their new addition with a baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach in June.

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead Michael Kovac/Getty

RELATED: See the Sweet Moment Christina Anstead’s Husband Surprises Her With Some Special Backyard Decor

In August 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina and El Moussa had signed on to film the eighth season of their hit HGTV series together. The new season will be the second that the former husband-and-wife team have shot together since their divorce.

El Moussa and Christina split publicly in December 2016. The couple, who had been married for seven years and share two children together (daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3), had quietly separated almost eight months prior.

Christina submitted her divorce documents in August 2017, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children. They finalized their divorce in January 2018.

Image zoom Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa HGTV

RELATED: Christina Anstead Shows Off Baby Bump During Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Ant

Since the split, they have been amicably raising their kids together as they continued to film their hit HGTV show.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time,” El Moussa told PEOPLE in August 2017 of the former couple’s dynamic as business partners. “It’s our job. Obviously, we know each other really well.”

Flip or Flop premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.