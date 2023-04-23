Ant Anstead Celebrates '2 Years of Magic' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger — See His Sweet Tribute!

The couple first met in 2021 while filming an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Published on April 23, 2023 03:59 PM
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Photo: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead is lucky in love with Renée Zellweger!

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 44, celebrated two years spent with his actress girlfriend, 53, in an Instagram post shared Sunday.

"Two years of magic 💫💫x," Anstead captioned a video, which features an image of him and Zellweger holding hands on a walk together, as well as other shots of the pair kissing.

In the comments section, the pair were met with an array of love from fans, who celebrated the couple's love.

"Congratulations to you both! I hope you love birds have many many more happy years together! 😍," one user wrote, as another commented, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and light."

Zellweger first met Anstead in 2021 while filming an episode of his Discovery+ series, which helps celebrities give refurbished cars to deserving people in their lives.

In Zellweger's episode, Anstead and his costar Cristy Lee helped the actress gift twin brothers and caretakers, Jerome and Jerald, with new cars. The duo looked after Zellweger's friend and former publicist, Nanci Ryder, after she was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 and until she died in 2020.

In a later interview with PEOPLE, Anstead said he was "really grateful" that the show had brought them together.

"I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them," he said. "And that's what happened in this case."

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead/Instagram

A few days after Anstead's divorce from ex-wife Christina Hall was finalized, PEOPLE confirmed that he and Zellweger were dating.

A source told PEOPLE that the two quickly hit it off and have a lot in common. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

Zellweger showed her boyfriend some support and attended the Radford Motors gala with him in Santa Ana, California, months later in August, which marked their first public appearance as a couple.

In early September 2021, Anstead made their relationship Instagram official when he shared a sweet black-and-white photo of himself and Zellweger smiling for the camera.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Anstead and Zellweger's relationship is continuing to go strong.

"Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her," an entertainment insider said, adding that the British car expert could be leaning towards proposing soon, but "Ant doesn't want to rush things."

