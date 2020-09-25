Christina announced via Instagram last Friday that they were separating after less than 2 years of marriage

Ant Anstead has broken his social media silence following his shocking split from his HGTV star wife, Christina.

On Thursday, the British TV host, 41, shared his first Instagram post since news broke that he and his wife of less than two years would be separating — an announcement the Christina on the Coast star, 37, posted on her account on September 18.

The U.K. native took to the platform to share a black-and-white photo of himself poking his head out of the window of a vintage car, looking off into the distance. “British cars, American TV, On set (old skool),” the Wheeler Dealers star captioned the photo.

The father of three is wearing his wedding ring in the snap, though the inclusion of the parenthetical “old skool” seems to imply the photo is a throwback, likely taken before the split.

Ant has yet to publicly acknowledge the separation news.

Christina has posted just once to her Instagram feed since her announcement, sharing a series of photos from her daughter Taylor’s 10th birthday party on Tuesday. She is not wearing her wedding ring in a photo of her and Taylor together.

Image zoom Christina Anstead and daughter Taylor Caitlin Alohilani Photography / www.caitlinalohilani.com

Ant and Christina share son Hudson London, 1. He has two children from his previous marriage: a daughter, Amelie, 16, and son, Archie, 14. Christina shares Taylor and son Brayden, 5, with her ex and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa.

News of Christina and Ant's separation came a month after Ant announced in early August that he was putting his mental health first and taking a break from social media. Alongside a video of Christina from their honeymoon, he wrote, "The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element!"

However, shortly after announcing his social media break, Ant shared a series of photos of him and his two eldest kids together in the U.K. They had previously been kept apart by Covid-19–related travel restrictions.

Image zoom The blended family on Christina and Ant's wedding day in December 2018.

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that Christina had removed any photos of her and Ant’s December 2018 wedding from her Instagram profile.

The HGTV host decided to keep several other photos of Ant on her feed — including the photo of them together in the hospital announcing their son Hudson London’s birth and a few shots of them traveling to the U.K. and around California while they were still dating.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa Shares Update on New Home amid Ex Christina Anstead's Split News

The last photo of Ant on Christina's feed (other than the separation announcement) was posted on July 28.

Ant last referenced Christina on Instagram in a September 6 post celebrating Hudson's first birthday, two weeks before their separation.

In it, he wrote, "You are our miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy and this Brit dad! We love you so much! Today we celebrate you!" He added a smiling emoji with hearts beside "mummy," referring to the HGTV star.

Image zoom Christina Anstead Instagram

Earlier this week, a source shared with PEOPLE that Christina and Ant had been struggling with their relationship for a year — since the birth of Hudson. “After the baby, they started having conflicts,” the source said.

Despite her full house, the source said, the designer was left feeling “lonely and unhappy” with her home life. “Christina found it difficult to balance everything” and “their marriage was struggling.”