Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.

Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans!

While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K.

In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot of Anstead's three-year-old son, Hudson (whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall) learning how to play cricket. "It's merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports," Anstead captioned the post.

"Renée meeting the family," one user commented on the photo.

In a different post from the same trip, another user noticed the actress makes a brief cameo in a video of a "woodland walk" Anstead took with his two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16.

"Renée for the Holiday win!! 😍 Recognize that cap always," the follower wrote, referring to the same orange hat. She was seen

The Celebrity IOU Joyride host has been giving many subtle nods to his girlfriend on social media recently.

Anstead's Christmas tree this year featured a display of British and Norwegian flags tucked into its branches, paying tribute to his home country, and the heritage of Zellweger, whose mom grew up in Norway.

ant anstead/instagram

"Tis the season 🎄," Anstead wrote in the caption. "Having grown in the freezing UK I still find it wild that a California Christmas tree compliments a warm beach sunset!" The post also showed off the stunning sunset from his Laguna Beach home, nicknamed Temple House, that he bought after his split from Hall.

Anstead also confirmed to a commenter that he spent Thanksgiving with Zellweger, even though she was not pictured in the series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona.

He hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona which is a magical place I cannot recommend enough! So much to be thankful for 🥰 x" and responded to the fan in his comments who asked if there were any snaps of him and his "romantic partner" from the trip. Anstead wrote back that they took "so many" photos together.

Ant Anstead Instagram

Zellweger and Anstead first met on the set of his Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in Spring 2021. In June that same year, PEOPLE confirmed their relationship just a few days after his divorce from ex-wife Christina Hall was finalized.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

In September 2021, Anstead opened up about the private nature of their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE.

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he said. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that.