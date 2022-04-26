Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger's Photos Together
The private couple started dating shortly after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in June 2021
Time Flies
Wheeler Dealers alumna Anstead shared a sweet memory from a year ago with girlfriend Zellweger on Instagram in April.
"WOW! This just popped up in memories," he began, alongside a photo of the two.
"One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren," he wrote, referencing their time on Celebrity IOU: Joyride before adding, "Amazing what can happen in just one year……. 💫"
Birthday Tribute
For Zellweger's 53rd birthday in April, Anstead shared a loved-up photo of the pair on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Happy Birthday to this beautiful Lady!"
He added, "Ren you are PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am."
Sunset Smooch
The sweethearts took photos while attending the wedding of former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button and model Brittny Ward in March. Anstead posted a gif on Instagram of the two sharing a sweet kiss at the event with the caption, "This lady [heart emoji] x Ren."
Something Special
The couple's trip to New Orleans was "magical," according to Anstead. He shared his experience on Instagram in October 2021.
"WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" he wrote. "The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises!"
He ended his adorable post by writing, "All made made better by magical company to share it with…. ❤️"
No Caption Needed
You don't need a caption when you're loving life with your partner by your side. Anstead shared this black-and-white photo of the couple on Instagram in September 2021 without any backstory to it, and fans gushed in the comments section.
"So adorable," one wrote.
"So happy for both of you ! ❤️🔥❤️🔥," added another.
Early Days
The couple kept the early days of their relationship underwraps but this promo photo for the first episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride shows the two snuggled up as Cristy Lee, who cohosts the show with Anstead, snaps the photo.
"The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!!" Anstead captioned the photo.
"And it's the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger," he added.
Christmas in Laguna Beach
In a series of photos that show Anstead and son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, decorating their Christmas tree in December 2021, fans caught a cute customized ornament on the last slide that was a made special for Anstead and Zellweger. The image is of a red car with two cartoon people in the window, one labeled "Ant" and the other "Renée." Both are wearing Santa hats, and a tree strapped to the top of the car reads "Laguna Beach," which refers to his home in Laguna Beach, California.