Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Are Moving into a New Home 'They Both Love' Together: Source [Exclusive]

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are hitting a new milestone in their relationship.

The Radford Reborn star, 44, and his award-winning actress girlfriend, 53, have "found a house that they both love and are moving in together," a source tells PEOPLE.

"They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson," the source adds, referring to Anstead's 3-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Anstead also has two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16. All three have met and enjoy spending time with Zellweger, Ant previously shared.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Earlier in April, Anstead revealed to PEOPLE that he officially let go of his beloved Temple House in Laguna Beach, Calif., hinting at a new real estate purchase with his girlfriend of almost two years.

"Temple is sold," he confirmed, adding that the off-market sale "came at the right time, for another property and a change in my personal life that I'm really pleased about. So I was like, yeah. I made the call there and then."

Anstead originally planned to sell the oceanfront cottage in October 2022 when he listed it for $3.3 million, however he decided to un-list it in February because, "It's a special place," he told PEOPLE at the time.

Now, he's ready to begin his next chapter with Zellweger in their new home. While Ant didn't disclose the house's location, he previously told PEOPLE, "I'm going to absolutely keep a base in and around Laguna."

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Sharing a home together may not be the only big relationship step on Anstead's radar. In March, an entertainment source revealed to PEOPLE that the Celebrity IOU Joyride host could be leaning towards proposing soon, but he "doesn't want to rush things."

"Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her," the source adds. "They spend a lot of time at home. It's a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term."

Simple dates like beach trips and bike rides are how the couple enjoys spending time together, and they also value "quiet family life" away from the spotlight, according to the source.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

While the pair often keep their relationship private, Anstead isn't afraid to express his love for the Bridget Jones's Diary alum.

The same source adds, "Renée has so many amazing qualities. Ant loves that she is very private. She couldn't care less about social media. She has integrity and class. She's kind of old school."

In June 2021, PEOPLE confirmed the couple were dating after they met on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride for an episode that featured Zellweger. The news came three days after Anstead finalized his divorce from ex Christina Hall and after both exes were given joint custody of Hudson.