Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Are Moving into a New Home 'They Both Love' Together: Source [Exclusive]

Anstead recently sold his beloved cottage in Laguna Beach due to a "change in my personal life," he previously told PEOPLE

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 11, 2023 03:47 PM
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Photo: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are hitting a new milestone in their relationship.

The Radford Reborn star, 44, and his award-winning actress girlfriend, 53, have "found a house that they both love and are moving in together," a source tells PEOPLE.

"They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson," the source adds, referring to Anstead's 3-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Anstead also has two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16. All three have met and enjoy spending time with Zellweger, Ant previously shared.

https://www.instagram.com/ant_anstead/. Ant Anstead/Instagram
Ant Anstead/Instagram

Earlier in April, Anstead revealed to PEOPLE that he officially let go of his beloved Temple House in Laguna Beach, Calif., hinting at a new real estate purchase with his girlfriend of almost two years.

"Temple is sold," he confirmed, adding that the off-market sale "came at the right time, for another property and a change in my personal life that I'm really pleased about. So I was like, yeah. I made the call there and then."

Anstead originally planned to sell the oceanfront cottage in October 2022 when he listed it for $3.3 million, however he decided to un-list it in February because, "It's a special place," he told PEOPLE at the time.

Now, he's ready to begin his next chapter with Zellweger in their new home. While Ant didn't disclose the house's location, he previously told PEOPLE, "I'm going to absolutely keep a base in and around Laguna."

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Ant Anstead/Instagram

Sharing a home together may not be the only big relationship step on Anstead's radar. In March, an entertainment source revealed to PEOPLE that the Celebrity IOU Joyride host could be leaning towards proposing soon, but he "doesn't want to rush things."

"Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her," the source adds. "They spend a lot of time at home. It's a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term."

Simple dates like beach trips and bike rides are how the couple enjoys spending time together, and they also value "quiet family life" away from the spotlight, according to the source.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead/Instagram

While the pair often keep their relationship private, Anstead isn't afraid to express his love for the Bridget Jones's Diary alum.

The same source adds, "Renée has so many amazing qualities. Ant loves that she is very private. She couldn't care less about social media. She has integrity and class. She's kind of old school."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In June 2021, PEOPLE confirmed the couple were dating after they met on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride for an episode that featured Zellweger. The news came three days after Anstead finalized his divorce from ex Christina Hall and after both exes were given joint custody of Hudson.

Related Articles
Ant Anstead House for Sale
Ant Anstead Quietly Sold O.C. Home Amid 'a Change in My Personal Life I'm Really Pleased About' [Exclusive]
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Ant Anstead Gushes Over Girlfriend Renee Zellweger's Music Video Debut: 'Beautiful and Talented Genius'
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Are 'Committed Long-term,' Says Source: 'He Really Loves Her'
renee zellweger and ant anstead
Renée Zellweger Lists L.A. Home as Source Says She 'Loves Her New Beach Life' with Ant Anstead
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline
Ant Anstead Keeping Laguna Beach Home
Ant Anstead Officially Takes $3.3M OC Home Off the Market After Change of Heart About 'Special Place'
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Message for Girlfriend Renée Zellweger: 'Today Is Reserved for Ren'
ant anstead, renee zellweger
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.
Ant Anstead Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'
Ant Anstead Keeping Laguna Beach Home
Ant Anstead Confirms He's Decided Not to Sell Laguna Beach Home After Listing It in October: 'It's a Special Place'
https://www.instagram.com/ant_anstead/. Ant Anstead/Instagram
Ant Anstead Celebrates 'My 19-Year Valentine' Daughter Amelie in Sweet Tribute
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Every Couple Photo Ant Anstead Has Shared with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmdBwc0rXHz/. Ant Anstead/Instagram; Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Ant Anstead/instagram
Ant Anstead Decorates Christmas Tree with Norwegian Flags in Nod to Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Heritage
Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young
Ant Anstead Comments on Tarek and Heather El Moussa's Baby News
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Christmas Tree: Photo