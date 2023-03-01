Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Are 'Committed Long-term,' Says Source: 'He Really Loves Her'

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger's relationship is going strong!

Anstead, 43, is smitten with the award-winning actress, who he met on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in Spring 2021.

"Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her," according to an entertainment source, who adds that the British car expert could be leaning towards proposing soon, but "Ant doesn't want to rush things."

The couple of almost two years have been living together in Laguna Beach, California, together. Zellweger officially let go of her Spanish-style L.A. home in October 2021 after listing it for $6 million. Anstead owns a home he dubbed Temple House, which he purchased after his split from HGTV star Christina Hall.

The pair enjoy spending quality time with Anstead's 3-year-old son, Hudson — whom he shares with Hall — at the beachfront home. He also has two older kids, Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, from his first marriage to ex Louise Herbert.

Despite maintaining busy schedules, both Anstead and Zellweger "very much prioritize Hudson," the source tells PEOPLE. "They want him to be happy and comfortable."

Simple dates like bike riding and beach trips have been the couple's preferred way to spend time together since PEOPLE confirmed their romance began in June 2021.

Their "quiet family life" away from the spotlight is something they both really enjoy, the source adds. "They spend a lot of time at home. It's a very normal relationship and both are committed long-term."

Anstead is not shy when it comes to expressing his love for his girlfriend, including all of the reasons why he fell for her in the first place.

"Renée has so many amazing qualities," the source says. "Ant loves that she is very private. She couldn't care less about social media. She has integrity and class. She's kind of old school."

Meanwhile, Zellweger was instantly attracted to Anstead when the couple first met.

"Renée often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand her horizons and nurture those around her," a source revealed to PEOPLE in July. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right."

A second source added in July, "Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about her- self. And Ant too has had a lot of ups and downs but seems to have stability in this romance."