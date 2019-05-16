Anne Heche and Ex James Tupper List $4 Million L.A. Home They Shared 1 Year After Split

Anne Heche and ex James Tupper have put their home on the market over one year after they split.

The former couple, who parted ways in January 2018 after 10 years together, shared the L.A. home with their sons Atlas, 8, and Homer, 15, who is Heche’s child from a previous marriage. The pair listed the 4,652-square-foot home, located in the heart of Hollywood, for $3.95 million. Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.

Inside, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home features exposed wood ceilings in the kitchen and family room, as well as two wood-burning fireplaces and french doors that open into a den and media room.

Downstairs, the home includes a formal dining room and living area, as well as a guest room, powder room, and a butler’s pantry with an ice-maker and wine refrigerator.

Upstairs, the Mediterranean-inspired abode is outfitted with four bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms and closets, as well as their own balconies. The master suite features a walk-in closet, two additional closets, and a steam shower and freestanding soaking tub in the bathroom.

Outside, the property has a large, in-ground pool, a covered terrace for outdoor dining with a fireplace, and a cabana.

Heche and Tupper confirmed their split to PEOPLE in January 2018 with an exclusive joint statement.

“James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes,” they said. “Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.”

The pair began dating in 2007 after they met on the set of Men in Trees. They played a married couple in the 2016 science fiction series Aftermath. Tupper most recently played Nathan, the husband of Bonnie Carlson (Zoey Kravitz) and ex of Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), on the HBO series Big Little Lies, while Heche recently starred in NBC’s Chicago P.D.