Walmart Dropped the Price of This Robot Vacuum to Just $99 Ahead of Black Friday
On Wednesday, Walmart dropped a whole host of early Black Friday deals — and the discounts are so steep, you can get started on your holiday shopping list and pick up finds for yourself. If you've been looking to save time and energy on household chores (especially as the busy holiday season approaches), you're in luck: This popular robot vacuum is on major sale, but only through Sunday.
Typically, the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum costs $149, but right now it's marked down to just $99. The deal is part of the first round of Walmart's "Black Friday Deals for Days" promotion, which will feature two more rounds of deals throughout November. The first round of deals is available through November 7 while supplies last, so it's a good idea to shop can't-miss markdowns like the robot vacuum while you can.
Designed to keep hardwood floors and carpets spotless (with minimal effort on your part), the robot vacuum has three brushes and 1,500 pascals of suction power to tackle dust, pet hair, and other debris. It measures just 2.84 inches high, so it's slim enough to clean under furniture. Plus, you won't have to worry about it falling off stairs, as it has drop-sensing technology.
Buy It! Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum, $99 (orig. $149.); walmart.com
Wi-Fi-enabled, the robot vacuum can connect to your home's wireless network, so you can control it using the smartphone app or with your voice if it's paired with a smart home speaker like Alexa and Google Home. It also comes with a handy remote control.
The cleaning gadget has picked up more than 1,700 perfect ratings, with customers calling out how effective and quiet it is. Reviewers with pets say it's a game changer for picking up dog hair from both floors and carpet.
Simplify your floor care routine and shop the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum before the early Black Friday sale ends.
