Amazon Shoppers Call This Industrial-Strength Pet Deodorizer the ‘Best Cleaner Ever’ — and We Have an Exclusive Code

The Amazon best-sellers are citrus-scented odor eliminators and cleaners that can be used across various surfaces, including carpets, rugs, tile, hardwoods, concrete, plastic, and more. The solution comes in a concentrate, which is now $17.22, and a pre-mixed version, which is marked down to $15.73. Shoppers looking to save time and effort should go for the ready-to-use spray bottle, while those looking to get the most bang for their buck should get the concentrate that produces a full gallon of cleaner per bottle when mixed with water.