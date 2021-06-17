The Pet Stain Remover Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Miracle Liquid Gold' Is 30% Off Today Only

"I didn't have high expectations," the shopper writes, "until I sprayed that miracle liquid gold. I tried it in one area downstairs to see if it worked and 15 minutes later the contractors moved to the same area because it was the only spot that wasn't assaulting your nose with urine. I went Angry Orange nuts and sprayed it everywhere. I was like Snow White, spinning, circling the house, spraying willy nilly. Music played in my head and a smile was on my face. Fast forward 4!! years later. No smell. It is gone. PERMANENTLY."