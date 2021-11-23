This 'Miracle' Pet Odor and Stain Eliminator Now Comes with a Stain-Finding Light, and It's 30% Off
Pet owners have plenty of preferences when it comes to their furry friends. Some like cats while others are non-negotiable dog people. While one person might love Labrador retrievers, others think Maine coon cats are the best companions. But one thing pet parents can all agree on is we'd love a way to avoid all of the cleanup that pet ownership often requires.
The good news is more than 47,000 Amazon shoppers who left five-star ratings for the Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator believe they've found a solution. The Angry Orange brand has established itself well on the site as a go-to for getting rid of smelly pet messes, but it's now available as a set with the brand's new UV Flashlight that's able to identify hidden stains that might be causing a lingering odor that's been evading you for weeks. "Pets are sneaky when they make a mess," the brand wrote on its product page, "and these blacklight flashlights are a simple way to locate smells and destroy them!"
Right now, Amazon is offering shoppers a 21 percent discount on the odor-eliminating spray bundled with the flashlight, but you can save another 30 percent by entering code AOSTAIN30 at checkout.
To use the flashlight, Angry Orange instructs users to turn out the lights in your home and flip on the flashlight to find any stains that might not be visible to the naked eye. When you spot them, it's the Pet Odor Eliminator's turn to go to work and get rid of that smell for good. The solution is a commercial-grade spray made with real citrus oil. It can be used on many different surfaces, like carpets, wood floors, and upholstered furniture. It's safe to use inside your home, and the brand even encourages using it in and around litter boxes, and wherever else your pets frequently do their business.
And shoppers can attest to the spray's powers, both as an odor eliminator and a stain remover — especially when used with the UV flashlight.
"This is the best product ever!," one shopper wrote. "I was skeptical when I saw all the reviews. I have four dogs, and two of them are incontinent. Needless to say, I have tried every product out there. This works! And it smells like oranges. I bought the UV flashlight and went all over the house looking for "spots," and then I started spraying. It actually took [out] all the stains, even old ones — I'm talking two- and three-years-old. I was impressed. I immediately ordered three more bottles. This is by far the BEST product to get urine stains and ODOR out!"
