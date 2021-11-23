This 'Miracle' Pet Odor and Stain Eliminator Now Comes with a Stain-Finding Light, and It's 30% Off

"This is the best product ever!," one shopper wrote. "I was skeptical when I saw all the reviews. I have four dogs, and two of them are incontinent. Needless to say, I have tried every product out there. This works! And it smells like oranges. I bought the UV flashlight and went all over the house looking for "spots," and then I started spraying. It actually took [out] all the stains, even old ones — I'm talking two- and three-years-old. I was impressed. I immediately ordered three more bottles. This is by far the BEST product to get urine stains and ODOR out!"