Angela Lansbury's Longtime Home Listed for $4.5M 6 Months After Her Death — See Inside

Angela Lansbury's longtime Los Angeles home has been listed for $4.495 million.

The legendary English actress, who died "peacefully in her sleep" at age 96 in October 2022, purchased the home with husband Peter Shaw in 1985 for $925,000, Mick Partridge of Beverly Hills Estates told The Wall Street Journal.

Lansbury then lived in the four-bedroom, four-bath Brentwood, California property for around 40 years, the WSJ added.

Sitting on close to half an acre of land, the 3,700-square-foot Spanish-Style dwelling boasts vaulted wood beam ceilings, a large living room with "clerestory" (above eye level) windows and doors opening out to a pool surrounded by "lush greenery," a terraced garden area and a greenhouse, according to its listing.

It also features terracotta tiled floors, a terracotta roof, a formal dining room with tiled fireplace and rustic beamed ceilings, plus a more casual eating area in a breakfast nook.

Joe Bryant

"Skylights and large windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere," reads the listing.

This is an aspect that Lansbury's particularly loved about the home, her daughter Deirdre Shaw told the WSJ.

"It has lots of light, which is what my mom craved," she told the WSJ. "It's light, light and more light."

Joe Bryant

While the home is located in a sought-after neighborhood, Shaw, 69, described it as "modest" by celebrity standards, expressing that it "reflected" her parents "weren't into material things."

"Neither she nor my father came from money, and they appreciated everything they had," she told the WSJ. "A lot of big stars these days, they forget. But they never did."

Shaw added that the decision to sell the home after so many happy years was also difficult for her entire family. "It's something we all need to move on," Shaw told the WSJ.

Angela Lansbury's longtime L.A. home. Joe Bryant

"That's what Mom would want," she added in reference to Lansbury, who was best known for her role on CBS' Murder, She Wrote. During her career, she also won six Tony Awards, a 1996 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, a 1997 American National Medal of the Arts, a 2000 Kennedy Center Honor, an honorary Oscar and a 2014 damehood from Queen Elizabeth.

This work ethic continued throughout her life. Aged 92, the London-born actress still had no plans to slow down. After starring in PBS's Little Women miniseries where she worked with director Vanessa Caswill, the first female director she'd collaborated with in her 80-year career, Lansbury was asked if the show would be her final act.

Angela Lansbury's longtime L.A. home. Joe Bryant

"Well, I wouldn't say it's my swan song. It's not the last thing I'll do. I'm already doing other things but it's been said this would be my swan song. But it isn't," said Lansbury, who played the Balloon Lady in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns.

She added, "I know at 92 I should be thinking in terms of swanning out, but I don't know if you have the energy and the enthusiasm and the interest, I don't think you ever really stop."

Joe Bryant

Lansbury's died on "October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury," the statement added, noting that she "was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw.