Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker have officially parted ways with their quirky, modern Texas farmhouse.

The retired tennis star and Grace and Frankie actress have sold their Austin home, which was most recently listed for a reported $4.6 million, one year after they put it on the market with an asking price of $6 million.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that while the couple will still have a home in the Texas city, they were simply ready to downsize.

“While wanting to keep a presence in Texas, the couple didn’t need as much space with hectic travel schedules and a new home in Charlotte, North Carolina. They will still reside in Austin, Andy’s hometown and where his charitable foundation is based, part of the year,” says the source.

Roddick, 37, and Decker, 32, gave the five-bedroom, seven-bath home a top-to-bottom remodel that was completed in 2017.

Decker opened the doors to PEOPLE that same year, and explained that she wanted the space to give off a warm, farmhouse vibe.

“The world can be so serious,” she said. “When you are home, you should feel good.”

The home, which sits on a 15-acre parcel of land, has reclaimed pine wood floors, a large kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, exposed ceiling beams and white marble countertops atop blue-painted cabinets.

“We are people who live in our kitchen. It’s where we eat our meals, have our conversations, drink wine,” Decker previously told PEOPLE. “I splurged on the marble… and I splurged on the brass sink.”

The couple also added a new master bedroom and master bath, which leads to a massive walk-in closet, as part of the renovations.

Outside, there’s an in-ground pool, fire pit and covered patio dining area perfect for entertaining. There’s also an indoor wine cellar.

The couple also have a seven-bedroom home in North Carolina (where Decker grew up) that they share with their children, son Hank, 3½ and daughter Stevie, 1½, and two bulldogs: Bob Costas, named for the sportscaster, and Billie Jean King, named for the tennis legend.