Andy Cohen Tells Jeff Lewis That Flipping Out's Last Episode 'Felt Like a Series Finale to Me'

As Flipping Out fans wait to hear whether Bravo will be picking the show up for another season, the network’s former vice president of original programming, Andy Cohen, is weighing in.

Appearing on Lewis’ SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, Cohen, 50, gave insight into how executives might be thinking about the long-running show, which wrapped up its eleventh season in November among a sea of controversy with an episode that showed Lewis and his longtime friend and coworker Jenni Pulos parting ways.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked if he would pick the show up were he still in charge, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host said it “depends on the cost” to produce. “I don’t know, I don’t know what the financials are,” he explained. “I don’t know if it’s as big of a moneymaker as you think. I don’t know, I don’t.”

“I don’t follow the ratings of other shows much,” added Cohen — who is still an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise and runs the SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, which airs Lewis’s show. “I look at mine and the Housewives, frankly.”

Still, Cohen does watch Flipping Out, and did tune in to its season 11 finale back in November. “The last episode of Flipping Out felt like a series finale to me,” he said. The episode also happened to be titled ‘The Final Flip’ by producers. “It felt like the final episode of the series Flipping Out. Like the most depressing way that the series could ever end.”

Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen

RELATED: Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Jeff Lewis Dispute and Says He’d Be Reluctant to Renew Flipping Out

In the finale, Lewis, 48, and Pulos, 45, got into an explosive fight — Lewis later terminating Pulos’ employment at his house flipping and interior design firm, Jeff Lewis Design.

Fans who have been paying attention to the drama surrounding Flipping Out‘s eleventh season know that it’s been a rocky road for Lewis and Cohen.

In October, Lewis read text messages on air that were allegedly sent by Cohen, claiming that Cohen was angry about a photo Lewis posted telling fans his contract wasn’t renewed.

Reading those alleged messages aloud apparently annoyed Cohen further. “You’re such an a——,” Lewis claimed Cohen texted him halfway through the show in response.

Andy Cohen Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Any bad blood between he and Lewis seems to be gone now.

“Let’s just put it this way, I’ve tried really hard to be an advocate,” he told Jeff on Tuesday. “It’s in my best interest for everybody to get along. Do you understand? I don’t want to be in the middle of this. I think you’re casting me as someone who is not on your team. I’m on your team. Which is a frustrating team to be on.”

In the end, Lewis said he just hoped that his track history made up for any problems he may have caused.

“The last 11 years, I’ve been a pretty good team player. So you got to overlook!” he said. “There’s been a blip in the radar. There’s 10 and a half years of model behavior.”

And if Flipping Out doesn’t come back? “I’ll go anywhere,” Lewis said. “Anyone who’s hiring.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (11 a.m. ET) on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102.)