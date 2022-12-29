Andy Cohen Claims James Corden Ripped Off His 'Watch What Happens Live' Set

Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen says that his signature set design formula has been borrowed by another host.

Speaking with his best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on the Table for Two podcast, Cohen claims that fellow talk show hosts have been taking notes while watching his show, including The Late Late Show's James Corden, who he says copied his Bravo series' design.

"I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late night talk show is," Cohen said in the new interview.

"[WWHL] was the first bar on late night — James Corden got a bar. James Corden kind of wound up [ripping off our set]...I am so glad we're still going, that it is like, great copy my set — go with God," a transcript provided by the podcast reads.

When it came to his place in the late night television lineup, Cohen added that he feels like he's doing his own thing.

"I don't feel totally part of the group and I have been on late night TV for 13 years. Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added James Corden, who wasn't even on the air yet and Trevor Noah, who had just started," he said.

The 2015 photoshoot included names like Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Myers, Stephen Colbert, and Bill Maher, among others. As Cohen explained during the discussion, former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter later apologized to him and admitted that he should've been included in the photoshoot.

"Graydon later said, 'You know what, you were right, you should've been in that,'" Cohen said.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Cohen opened up about his friendship with Anderson Cooper and how it's only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Cooper is the father of sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, while Cohen is a parent to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We are these geriatric patients hobbling around chasing our children, but look, it's another bonding thing," Cohen said.

Back in November, Cohen caught up with PEOPLE about ByHeart's Feed Fest in November, when he also got candid how he's been navigating his new role as a dad of two. Cohen has had a "total shift in priority" since becoming a dad, he revealed.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

