Andy Cohen is finally starting his vacation to Nice, France, after a flight to nowhere.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen star, 50, was one of the many disgruntled passengers on a recent Delta Airlines flight that had to turn around midway due to a broken toilet after leaving New York’s J.F.K. International Airport on Tuesday.

Cohen and good friend Bruce Bozzi documented the entire incident on his Instagram Story as the Real Housewives executive producer hilariously told followers, “How’s this? We were two hours outside of Europe, somebody pooped or put something down the toilet that it didn’t go and broke the toilets. We had to turn around to fix the f—— toilet.”

Cohen jokingly added: “To the person on the Delta flight to Nice that put a foreign object down the toilet … tell me who you are because we’re going to find you … I think they should sacrifice themselves at the beginning of the flight.”

The tracker map of Cohen’s flight shows it turned back over the Atlantic and arrived back in New York 20 minutes later than it would have touched down in France had it continued.

In the end, Cohen and Bozzi stayed in the Big Apple overnight and were ultimately able to catch another flight to Nice.

“Here we go again,” Bozzi shared on Instagram Wednesday.

“The captain made a compassionate and informed welcome speech!” Cohen said in an update on Instagram Story. “There is a passenger with a severe nut allergy onboard! So do not come near this plane if you are enjoying nuts!”

Bozzi also shared a photo of a happy Cohen raising a glass of champagne in his seat. “Bon voyage,” he captioned the picture.

“The flight landed without incident and the aircraft proceeded to the gate for maintenance inspection. Customers have been re-accommodated on an alternate flight and were offered a gesture of service recovery for the disruption to their travel,” Delta said in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail.

A rep for Delta did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.