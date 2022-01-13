Andy & Candis Meredith to Return to Air After Magnolia Network Finds No 'Ill or Malicious Intent'

"Our commitment now is to provide resolutions," Magnolia's president Allison Page tells PEOPLE of the Home Work couple's actions, which drew criticism from some of their clients

Andy and Candis Meredith's show, Home Work, will return to the Magnolia Network despite being removed from the air last Friday following complaints from several former clients about the alleged quality of the Utah-based couple's renovations.

"Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding," Magnolia's president Allison Page tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network's standards."

She concluded: "While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand."

Candis and Andy Meredith's Magnolia Show Credit: Courtesy Magnolia Network

A source close to the network tells PEOPLE that Magnolia takes these claims very seriously, which is why the network decided to pull the show when they first came to light while it conducted further investigations.

In early January, several clients who were cast in Home Work alleged the Merediths' renovations did not meet expectations. At least three homeowners, as well as a local real estate agent the couple worked with, shared on social media allegations of shoddy or incomplete work, unsafe conditions, ballooning budgets and timelines, and a lack of communication from the couple.

On Friday, January 7, the Merediths said in a social media post that timelines were greatly extended, numerous construction issues occurred during the renovations, and in at least one case, money was misallocated throughout the filming process.

"We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," they began a lengthy note in response to the homeowners who had come forward.

"We will never take away their truth and how they are feeling," they continued. "We can only say that there are two sides to every story and while we chose not to go public with our truth, because we know how hurtful this feels, we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the same day that the Merediths shared this post, Magnolia Network confirmed to PEOPLE that it would be pulling Home Work from its platforms.

"Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith," Page shared in a statement. "Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made."

The pair shared more of their side of the story in an eight-part series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, stating that they "adamantly deny that we have 'scammed,' stolen or lied to any of these clients."

In a 25-minute video, Candis said that the couple was "not here to take away" from their former clients' feelings but decided to speak up as their children have become targets of mean comments.

"I fully acknowledge how hard any renovation is, especially when it's a renovation for television. The timelines that were set were too crazy, and I am an optimistic person," she said, adding: "I know better now that I should never have said these short timelines and set these expectations. That is on me, and I take full responsibility."

Candis also denied hearing from these homeowners after their projects were finished. "Anybody who's ever reached out to us about not loving their homes, we've always tried to do what we can," she said. "None of these homeowners from the past 10 years have ever reached out to us again."

She continued, "Having them all come out at the same time… I can fully understand why people have an opinion on us that they have. I wouldn't wish this on anybody. That any of your past mistakes or missteps be brought out publicly all at once. It's been awful. I feel like I can't even cry anymore I've cried so much, and I'm not here to be the victim, I'm just saying I wouldn't wish that on anyone."