Magnolia Network Stars Speak Out for First Time Since Client Controversy: 'Taken Time to Catch Our Breath'

The husband-and-wife stars of Home Work opened up to fans in an Instagram post earlier this month about the latest in their lives after last posting two emotional videos on the platform in January amid the drama.

"Hi everyone! We wanted to come here to share some feelings we have been having and update you all ❤️," the couple captioned the photo gallery. "The world has felt very heavy, with so much pain being experienced from mass shootings to war in Ukraine that it makes our day to day problems seem almost trivial, but we know how much so many of you care about us, so we thought we'd share some updates :)."

First stating that they "have been spending much needed time with our family (our oldest is leaving for college 😭)," Andy and Candis then celebrated how they have been nominated for two Emmy Awards, writing that they "really want to celebrate our small team for all of their hard, hard work," adding, "We will share more about that soon!"

The pair said that they "are gardening, or more accurately, learning to garden," before they asked their followers to "please send tips on how to make it past the seedling stage." They also noted that they "have something exciting coming and we can't wait to share it with you!"

Concluding their list of updates, the couple then explained that they've "taken time to catch our breath," which they noted is "something that we truly have not had time for in the past."

Andy and Candis also hinted at their tumultuous past year, thanking fans for their support towards the end of their caption.

"We want you to know that your words of encouragement have meant so much to us, thank you!! It feels good to share here with you again ❤️❤️," the duo wrote.

Candis and Andy Meredith's Magnolia Show Credit: Courtesy Magnolia Network

In the accompany gallery of photos, the Merediths included images to go along with each of the updates they shared in their caption, including the couple with their son, the pair's garden and a still showing Andy and Candis listed among other Emmy Awards nominees.

Home Work first debuted on the Discovery+ streaming service in July 2021, when Magnolia Network launched digitally.

Back in early January, several clients who were cast in Home Work alleged the Merediths' renovations did not meet expectations. At least three homeowners, as well as a local real estate agent the couple had worked with, shared on social media allegations of shoddy or incomplete work, unsafe conditions, ballooning budgets and timelines, and a lack of communication from the couple.

The Merediths said in a prior social media post that timelines were greatly extended, numerous construction issues occurred during the renovations, and in at least one case, money was misallocated throughout the filming process.

On the same day that the Merediths shared that post, Magnolia Network confirmed to PEOPLE that it would be pulling Home Work from its platforms pending an investigation. The pair shared more of their side of the story in an eight-part series of Instagram posts at the time, however, stating that they "adamantly deny that we have 'scammed,' stolen or lied to any of these clients."

The series returned to the Magnolia Network days later, with a statement from the company explaining their decision.