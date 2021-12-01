Over 15,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This $25 Portable Space Heater That 'Generates Hot Air in 5 Seconds'
With temperatures rapidly dropping and snowfall approaching, it's time to investigate smart ways to keep your home warm and utility costs down this winter. One of the best ways to heat drafty rooms without cranking up central heating is getting an electric space heater — and we found one on sale for $25 with a clickable coupon applied at checkout.
Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love the Andily Ceramic Electric Space Heater because it's small and portable but super powerful at the same time. The ceramic structure heats up instantly — one shopper said it "generates hot air within five seconds of turning on. It can heat up an entire room within 30 minutes." It also operates quietly and comes with three modes, high, low, and fan-only, to meet your temperature needs.
The heater is only 8 inches tall, so it can comfortably sit on your nightstand or underneath your desk without disrupting your space. You can easily take it with you from room to room since it's lightweight and comes with a carrying handle. Plus, it has safety features that will automatically shut the heater off when it overheats or tips over — and it has a light to indicate when it's plugged in.
Amazon shoppers love this portable space heater that comes in three colors for its size and heating power. "Do not be fooled by its small size; it puts out heat quickly and powerfully enough to heat up a room three times the size of my office," one reviewer said.
"It's small and inexpensive, but holy cow it does a fantastic job," someone else wrote "I put one in my small bathroom, which is at the back of the house, left it on high and left the bathroom door open… within one day the entire back of my home was so comfortably warm. This is by far the best heater I've ever bought."
Another reviewer said, "This was a godsend, and [it] makes sure the room maintains a decent temperature through the night without costing me an arm and a leg… This is not only small and easy to store, but it doesn't take up much floor space when I have it out. It's light and easy to handle as well, which is really convenient."
If your home is already getting too cold for comfort, head to Amazon and shop the portable electric space heater shoppers love for just $25.
