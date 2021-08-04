Anderson Cooper Lists Late Mother Gloria Vanderbilt's Treasure-Filled Manhattan Apartment

Gloria Vanderbilt's jewel box home celebrates her passion for art, her eclectic taste, and her love for her son

Anderson Cooper has put his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt's New York City apartment on the market.

The 18-time Emmy Award winner, 54, listed the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan for $1.125 million. Ileen G. Schoenfeld and Aracely Moran of Brown Harris Stevens hold the listing.

Soaked in natural light, the apartment features eccentric details like a vibrantly painted hallway, pink lacquered windows, and a dining room with mirrored walls.

The home comes complete with a library, eat-in kitchen, and one wood-burning fireplace.

In the listing photographs and video, Vanderbilt's unit looks largely like it did when she was alive and remains filled with the treasures she collected over the years.

Even visible in the images are paintings of herself and her mother as well as a baby photo of Cooper.

The pre-war high rise was built in 1931, and it comes with a doorman and a fitness center in the building.

The apartment also features a view of the East River, which is a short walk from the building, as are restaurants, shops, and other notable Manhattan attractions.

Vanderbilt gave New York Magazine a tour of her abode in 2018, revealing the inspirations behind her home's aesthetic.

"What is beautiful to me may not be beautiful to someone else, or what someone else does may not be what I like," she said at the time.

"But I always know one thing leads to another and I know the direction I'm going."

The heiress lived in the apartment for nearly 25 years, until her death in 2019.

The listing also notes that a ground-floor apartment in the same building, which Vanderbilt used as an art studio, is being considered for sale.

She died at age 95 in June 2019, after she was diagnosed with a "very advanced cancer in her stomach" earlier that month.

Cooper's father previously died at age 50, during open-heart surgery, when the famed journalist was just 10 years old. His brother Carter died by suicide at age 23 in 1988.

Cooper told PEOPLE last June that the idea of his mother's death gave him the final push he needed to become a father to 15-month-old son Wyatt Morgan.

"It was a very lonely feeling that I hadn't really anticipated," he said at the time. "It made me think, 'Well, all right, this is definitely meant to be.'"

