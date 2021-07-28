This Flexible Wooden Tray Prevents Drinks from Spilling and Sweating on Your Couch
If there's one at-home activity that's an absolute luxury, it's plopping down on the couch to enjoy a snack or beverage — but what's less luxurious is the stains and spills it inevitably results in. Rather than money on stain-removing products, opt for something that prevents spills from happening in the first place.
Anatolian Handmade Goods Atelier makes a beautiful sofa tray that provides a safe place to rest food and drinks (and protection against them). The sleek and minimalist wooden design is made of recycled material and covered in a nonslip fabric that's resistant to heat, friction, and condensation from sweaty beverages. The flexible tray works across a range of design styles and measures about 11 by 15 inches, allowing it to lay across armrests.
Plus, it's part of Amazon's Handmade vertical, meaning your purchase supports a small business — Anatolian Handmade Goods Atelier is located in Istanbul. At $49.99, you can get a stylish home decor accent that's also functional and protective. (For a little more, you can get it in other lengths and finishes).
Buy It! Anatolian Handmade Goods Atelier Sofa Tray Table, $49.99; amazon.com
While the tray doesn't have many customer reviews or ratings, it does have one impressive stat: It's the best-seller in its category across all of Amazon.
One happy customer shared their appreciation for the design. "Absolutely perfect. The wood is beautiful and fits perfectly on our very wide couch," they said. Another customer noted that it was better suited for flat and square armrests compared to round ones.
You can grab a handmade couch tray on Amazon for $50 and forget about that stain remover you have in your cart right now.
