The Best Pet Hair Remover We Tested Is on Sale for Only $18 at Amazon

Spring is in full bloom, and as the temperatures continue to increase, so will the amount of hair that your dog or cat sheds around the house. While shedding their winter coats is a normal process for our cuddly companions, it can leave a big mess behind on your floors, clothes, and bed. The best way to tackle all their leftover hair is to enlist a helpful hair removal tool.

May is National Pet Month, and Amazon is kicking it off with Pet Day, a 48-hour event featuring deals on top pet products, including a PEOPLE Tested-approved tool that will get rid of unwanted hair. Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 21 pet hair removers and they narrowed it down to the six best options, and the best overall gadget is on sale for just $18.

The Analan Pet Hair Remover is a triangular-shaped tool that can be used to tackle all kinds of pet hair from soft and fluffy to short and wiry. Each side has rubber grooves and an ergonomic grip. All you need to do is identify the largest side and swipe it at an angle across the surface you're cleaning. Then turn the tool to the medium or small side, and go over the surface for a deeper clean.

Additionally, it's small enough to store in the car or in a pocket while you're on the go, but it's also efficient enough to use around the house. Use the pet hair remover on pillows, chair armrests, and between sofa cushions and car seats — really anywhere that vacuum cleaners can't easily get to.

According to our tester, the tool effectively stood up to pet hair. "It was clear from the first few wipes that it was working exactly as it advertised," they shared. They also stated that it was easy to remove the hair from the tool once they were done using it. "It was satisfying to see how well it performed," our tester added.

One downside they noted was that it's not well suited for more extensive cleaning jobs. Despite being possible, they felt it would involve a lot of effort to remove hair from larger surfaces, and a vacuum could be more appropriate for the job. However, they still found that this gadget is the best choice for quick clean ups.

So if you're looking for an efficient tool that quickly gets rid of pet hair and is easy to use, snag this PEOPLE-approved pet hair remover while it's on sale.

