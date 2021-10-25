"We were like, this house is insane," photographer Bryan Sansivero, who captured the Upstate property, told the New York Times

See Inside New York's Abandoned Circus House: 'How Is This Just Sitting Here?'

Talk about creepy!

An abandoned circus-themed home in Roscoe, New York, is sure to give you all the Halloween feels!

The man behind the lens of these chilling photographs is photographer Bryan Sansivero, whose book "American Decay: Inside America's Forgotten Homes," features empty, neglected homes. He's visited hundreds of them.

clown house Credit: Bryan Sansivero

But he told Insider that there was one home in particular that he kept returning to: the Catskill Circus House.

Built in the early 1900s, the dilapidated mansion sat in a field of overgrown weeds and gave off American Horror Story vibes, evoking a kooky circus theme, with peeling wallpaper, bright, yet fading walls and haunting remnants of what was left behind by its previous occupants – elements that Sansivero told the New York Times drew him to the abandoned property on multiple occasions.

clown house Credit: Bryan Sansivero

"It has to be colorful, which I think draws in the viewer. It's eye-catching, and I tend to really like unusual items that are left behind," the photographer said.

Antique furniture and a few strewn about toys were among the things previous owners had left in their wake.

clown house Credit: Bryan Sansivero

Sansivero first started photographing the brick mansion in 2019, each time capturing haunting snapshots. He returned a total of four times.

"I shot it, and then I was like, 'Oh shoot, I didn't get this shot' or 'I could get this shot better,'" he told Insider.

Sansivero discovered at least four bedrooms, but he believed the circus-themed bedroom, covered in a purple and yellow diamond patterned wallpaper, belonged to a child. The ceiling, although peeling, was noticeably designed to mimic a circus tent and he found a croquet set that was left behind.

clown house Credit: Bryan Sansivero

"We were like, this house is insane. How is this just sitting here and completely abandoned like this?" he said.

The bathroom also kept with the carnival feel, and each room, although decrepit, held on to what was left of its own distinctive and peculiar personality.

"I've never found a house where each room is so different than the previous room in terms of full-on color, the decay, and the overall look," he said.

Unfortunately, for those looking to get their own haunted snapshots, the Catskill property is no longer empty.