This Mirror Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is — and It's Even Cheaper Now

In some cases, full-length mirrors don't capture your entire length and make objects appear shorter and wider than they are, but not this option. One shopper calls it a "whole picture kinda mirror," and also writes that they "love it." The shopper also writes "It is BEAUTIFUL! I love that it is wider and taller, so you really capture your entire outfit. I love that you can stand it up, lean it against a wall, or hang it on the wall! It is sturdy and well put together. This could easily be a decorative mirror, or you could dress it up with lights or just use it as is."