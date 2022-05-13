Credit: Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Magic' Cooling Blanket for a Good Night's Sleep

“I wish I had this blanket years ago”
By Nicol Natale May 13, 2022 03:00 PM
There's nothing more uncomfortable than sleeping in a hot room. With summer creeping up, it might be time to upgrade your bedding to something lighter that will actually keep you sweat-free. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an "amazing" cooling blanket that will save hot sleepers from tossing and turning at night — and they're calling it "magic."

The AmyHomie Cooling Blanket isn't actually sorcery, but it comes pretty close. The top-rated blanket is made of 100 percent pure natural bamboo fiber that's cool to the touch. Bamboo fiber is not only more eco-friendly than other fabrics, but it's also very breathable and moisture-wicking, according to the Sleep Foundation.

This cooling blanket takes things one step further: It has a unique diamond pattern that's specifically designed to enhance air circulation. It's also so easy to clean — just toss the blanket in a laundry bag and wash on cool. You can get it in a variety of cute colors, such as dark gray, light blue, navy, and more. 

Plus, right now, you can save on select colors by clicking the coupon on the product page, bringing it down to just $26.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! AmyHomie Cooling Blanket, $26.31 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Overall, the blanket has earned more than 1,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. "Wow, what a difference in sleep," one reviewer wrote. "The entire night I felt cool enough to sleep with it on." Another hot sleeper, who said they usually keep one leg out, wishes they'd ordered the blanket years ago because it keeps them "comfortably cool" even when fully covered.

"I like that it is so lightweight and that it doesn't weigh you down when sleeping," another customer wrote. "You don't have to lift it when turning, the blanket just flows with you."

Whether you plan to use it in your bedroom, on your couch, or while camping, the AmyHomie Cooling Blanket comes in three sizes to fit all of your sleeping needs. Add it to your Amazon cart now before temperatures get too hot.  

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

