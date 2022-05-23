Amy Schumer Lists Her 'Dream Manhattan Apartment' for $15 Million — See Inside!

The comedian's five-bedroom penthouse features lots of outdoor space and views of the Hudson River

Amy Schumer is bidding adieu to her Upper West Side apartment!

The comedian and author, 40, has listed her Manhattan apartment for $15 million, PEOPLE can confirm.

Schumer purchased the house, nestled right across from Riverside Park, for $12.15 million in 2016, according to records obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

The full-floor penthouse, which is 4,500 square feet and has five bedrooms, is listed with agent Adam Modlin of Modlin Group.

The exclusive listing enjoys sweeping views of the Hudson River and features tons of outdoor space, mainly a rooftop garden and a terrace that wraps around the entire unit.

In an interview with WSJ, Schumer called the home her "dream Manhattan apartment." The actress, who said she once had to share a bed with her mom when they "had no money," said the purchase was a "big deal" for her.

Along with the enviable outdoor space in New York City, the condo's main living room features skylights along with wall-to-wall glass doors that lead to the wraparound terrace.

The divider between the living space and kitchen-dining area is a long fireplace complete with glass and anthracite stone. While the kitchen also has glass-door access to the terrace, the eye-catching teal cabinets paired with minimalist open shelves are the show-stoppers in the room.

Schumer's apartment, which she lives in with husband, Chris Fischer, and their three-year-old son, Gene David, also includes a nursery, along with a curved staircase accented with plants that leads to their private garden.

The Trainwreck star took a page out of Jennifer Lawrence's book and used the same celeb-favorite interiors firm, Clements Design, to decorate her city oasis.

Schumer told WSJ her family was moving to be closer to her son's school.

Most recently, Schumer opened up to fans about feeling stronger and healthier after having a cesarean section, hysterectomy and liposuction.

In an Instagram photo, Schumer posed in her home gym, wearing a black corset, heels and sunglasses.