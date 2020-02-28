Amy Roloff is grateful to be engaged to a handyman.

On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star, 55, shared an update with fans, documenting progress on her new house after she recently moved out of the Roloff family farmhouse. There to help with all the homemaking tasks was Amy’s fiancé Chris Marek, who she says is “the best.”

“I think my babe looks pretty good in a work belt! 😍. I’m so thankful for all the big and little projects Chris is doing on the new house, including putting my new office desk together,” she captioned a post on Instagram, which included a selfie of the couple smiling together near a ladder, followed by a shot of the completed work desk.

She added: “I couldn’t do all of this with out him. Babe, you’re the best. ♥️”

Last Friday, Amy — who filed for divorce from Matt Roloff in 2015 after 27 years of marriage — wrote on Instagram that she was nearly done moving her belongings out of her former home.

RELATED: Amy Roloff Says She Feels ‘Relieved’ as She Moves Out of Family Farm to New House Post-Divorce

“A beautiful day… 😊♥️. I see light at the end of the tunnel as I move my things out of the farmhouse,” she began a caption on a photo of herself smiling in front of the house.

The TLC star said clearing out the basement area was “tough” since it was full of her teaching materials and an endless supply of books.

“It reminded how much I miss and love teaching,” she wrote. “I can’t take it all with me though, just because, I’ll need to leave most of it behind and hopefully donate/give away to a good cause.”

Amy mentioned that she “couldn’t resist” keeping a lot of the books so that she could soon read them to her grandchildren — and noted “if I could have one room just full of books I would have it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Little People, Big World Is Back! The Roloff Family on Life After Divorce, Dating and Babies

In September, Amy announced her engagement to Marek exclusively to PEOPLE, saying that she was excited, surprised and thrilled by the proposal.

“I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it,” she said at the time. “Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

In April, just five months before her then-boyfriend popped the question, Amy opened up about the possibilities of remarrying.

“Even though I’m divorced, I still value and will hold up high the whole concept, the reason, the purpose that marriage is here,” she told producers at the time. “And if by chance I get to do that again, I would still put everything that I can, as best as I can, to make it work.”

Little People, Big World returns March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.