Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold NYC Home Weeks Before Her Relationship with T.J. Holmes Was Revealed

Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue quietly sold their New York City home shortly before her relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes became public.

Property records show that the GMA3 anchor and her actor husband listed their apartment in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood in September 2022 and the property entered into contract on November 18. Two weeks later, It was revealed that Robach has been in a relationship with her co-anchor.

Robach and Shue purchased the 3-bedroom property in 2018 for about $4 million and listed it for just over $5 million, records indicate. The final sale price has not yet been confirmed. The listing agency did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Robach and Holmes' romance was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later.

The pair did not begin dating until after they separated from their respective spouses, a source told PEOPLE on Thursday. Robach, 49, is married to Shue, 55, while Holmes, 45, is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider adds. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

The co-anchors kept it strictly professional as they returned to set a day after sparking chatter about their off-screen relationship. They made no comment about their personal lives during the hour they co-anchored GMA3 on Thursday afternoon.