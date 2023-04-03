This 6-Piece Patio Garden Set Is 'Comfortable' and 'Easy to Assemble,' and It's 52% Off — for the Next 30 Hours

After a long winter, there's a good chance all of that sunshine and hot weather will inspire you to spend lots of time outside in the weeks to come.

Whether you're entertaining guests or looking to have daily dinners on your porch at sunset, having a quality patio set that's lightweight, easy to assemble, and durable enough to withstand any weather is key to setting up your backyard for success this summer. If you're in the market for some new furniture, head on over to Wayfair, where you'll find this $550 popular set that's been slashed to just $240.

As part of Wayfair's Five Days of Deals, the Amlie Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Garden Set is 58 percent off, meaning you can save a whopping $260 right now. But hurry! The sale ends in 30 hours and there's no telling how long this shopper-loved patio set will stay in stock.

The Amlie Nantucket Patio Garden Set comes with four chairs, one umbrella, and a table that are all designed to hold up all year round. The folding chairs are upholstered in a durable, breathable textilene material that stays dry through rain or snow. Each chair is foldable and compact, allowing you to easily transport them around your patio to accommodate guests. Plus, the chairs are durable thanks to a powder-coated frame finish that also looks sleek.

On those days when it pours, you and your guests can stay dry under the foldable umbrella, which is easily activated by pushing down on the pole's plastic ring. It's even equipped with a weather-resistant, UVA-protecting fabric that keeps you shaded under the hot summer sun.

No patio is complete without a table, and this one features rippled tempered glass with a 1.5-inch edge to prevent any spills from leaking over. The table sits on a 4-legged metal frame base that's sturdy, so you won't have to worry about it wobbling while you're slicing through dinner.

Shoppers are saying that the set is "perfect" for outdoor entertaining, with one noting: "The chairs are comfortable and it was pretty easy to assemble."

Another reviewer loves the "stylish" design of the patio set, writing, "Looks great on my deck!" A third shopper added, "We used it most of the summer,"explaining that the compact design is ideal for smaller porch spaces.

Right now, you can get the Amlie Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Garden Set on sale for just $240 in four chic colors, including black, brown, blue, and red. But hurry — you only have 30 hours to snag this deal, and with summer around the corner, there's never been a better time to upgrade your backyard setup. Keep reading to shop more discounted colors below.

