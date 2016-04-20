Amid Tensions with Live!, Kelly Ripa Launches Her First Home Collection for Macy’s
Kelly Ripa is the latest celebrity getting into the lifestyle game.
Joining the likes of Sofia Vergara, Cindy Crawford and Reese Witherspoon, the Live! With Kelly and Michael host is set to debut her own home furnishings line, Kelly Ripa Home, which launches exclusively at Macy’s this summer.
“Home is where personal style truly comes to life, so I think a well-loved home is where great design counts most,” Ripa said in a press release. “This collection is designed to inspire and light up a room with truly versatile pieces that change up a room effortlessly.”
Her home collection announcement coincides with news that Ripa’s Live! cohost Michael Strahan will be departing the show in September for Good Morning America. Ripa was “completely blindsided” by the news, a source told PEOPLE. She was absent from Wednesday’s episode, and a different source told PEOPLE it’s unclear when she’ll return.
RELATED: Kelly Ripa Says Her High-Alkaline Cleanse ‘Changed My Life’
“Kelly told ABC she wasn’t coming in last night,” said the source. “They don’t know yet when she’ll be back.”
Despite the tensions between the talk show host an, promotion of her Macy’s home collection will continue.
The line will first launch with a collection of 10-piece bedding sets featuring bright hues and floral patters, and contemporary and traditional area rugs in timeless colors such as navy, grey and ivory. Bedroom, dining and living room furniture including dressers and sofas in crisp neutrals, will follow.