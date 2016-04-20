Amid Tensions with Live!, Kelly Ripa Launches Her First Home Collection for Macy’s

Kelly Ripa is the latest celebrity getting into the lifestyle game.



Joining the likes of Sofia Vergara, Cindy Crawford and Reese Witherspoon, the Live! With Kelly and Michael host is set to debut her own home furnishings line, Kelly Ripa Home, which launches exclusively at Macy’s this summer.

“Home is where personal style truly comes to life, so I think a well-loved home is where great design counts most,” Ripa said in a press release. “This collection is designed to inspire and light up a room with truly versatile pieces that change up a room effortlessly.”

Despite the tensions between the talk show host an, promotion of her Macy’s home collection will continue.

