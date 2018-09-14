America's Got Talent Winner Puts Airline on Blast for Losing his Luggage Three Times: 'Really Hacked Off'

America’s Got Talent season 10 winner Paul Zerdin is calling out British Airways after they allegedly lost his luggage for the third time.

“Here I am at Lisbon airport having just got off a British Airways flight from London’s Heathrow and my Peli case with all my gear didn’t make it onto it . . . This is the third time British Airways has lost my luggage,” the 46-year-old English ventriloquist says in a video posted to his YouTube page on Tuesday. “Not a connecting flight. A direct flight,” he notes.

The cases contained his beloved dummies, with whom he won the AGT title.

Further complicating the issue, Zerdin noted that he’d be boarding a cruise ship sailing to the Spanish island of Cadiz, on which he’ll perform the following day. “If [the luggage] doesn’t make it to Cadiz, then there’s going to be no show. Frankly, I despair,” he says, pleading with the airline, “I need my luggage. Please British Airways, please get it to me tomorrow in Cadiz. Please, I beg you.”

Despite signing off his dispatch with, “really hacked off,” he seems to be keeping a sense of humor about the ordeal.

Where in the world are the puppets… pic.twitter.com/LTj25n7Zsg — Paul Zerdin (@paulzerdin) September 13, 2018

On Thursday morning, he posted another video dispatch to Twitter from aboard the cruise ship, in which he performs a one-man sketch playing both an off-camera news reporter using his ventriloquism skills and himself and answers questions about his luggage’s whereabouts before transitioning to an imagined scene taking place “inside a suitcase somewhere in North Africa.”

As of Friday night local time, Zerdin had not shared any further updates about whether he and his dummies had been reunited.

British Airways did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.